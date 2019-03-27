Selena Gomez ‘Respects’ Justin Bieber’s Marriage, Hopes He & Hailey Baldwin Are ‘Happy,’ Per ‘Hollywood Life’

On Monday, Justin Bieber shocked fans when he revealed that he still had love for his ex, Selena Gomez. However, the proclamation wasn’t an attempt to get her back, but rather he was clapping back at commenters who suggested he didn’t actually love his wife Hailey Baldwin and had only married her to “get back” at Selena.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Justin wrote in his comment, “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife.”

According to a new report from Hollywood Life, a source close to Selena is revealing that Selena is “very aware” of Justin’s comment. The source explained that Selena “respects” Justin’s marriage to Hailey and hopes they are “happy.”

“Selena will always have love and a place in her heart for Justin too. She is doing her best to give Justin space and respect his marriage to Hailey. Selena did not get too emotional or cry over Justin’s statement, but it did make her think about him and remind her of the good times and love they shared. She hopes that he and Hailey are both happy.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for many years. Fans had hoped that the two would end up together, but they split for good in early 2018. After the split, Justin and Hailey started dating again after having briefly dated before. They announced their engagement in July 2018 and by September, the couple had married in a private courthouse ceremony in New York.

Although the marriage seemed to happen quickly, the couple is very happy together. Hailey has been supportive of Justin as he goes through a tough time dealing with some personal issues. Not only is Justin happy with Hailey, but Justin’s mom also likes her daughter-in-law, revealing in an Instagram comment that she is “so grateful” for Hailey.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette commented on a photo of her son posted by Hailey and wrote, “You are amazing @haileybieber. I’m so grateful for you. XO.”

Although the couple is legally married, there have been reports that they want to have a more formal wedding ceremony in the future. While there have been rumors about when that may happen, nothing is set in stone, and it appears that the couple will hold off on the ceremony while Justin focuses on himself.