‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Reality Hits Cane In The Face

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 28, bring resolve for Abby after Arturo’s cheating. Plus, Cane must face reality as the details of a new life become clear.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) remains firm in the face of Arturo’s (Jason Canela) infidelity, according to SheKnows Soaps. She took her fury out on Arturo’s truck, and then when he told her he loved her, Abby warned Arturo to never say that to her again. It seems like Abby meant business. She even managed to rain on Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) homecoming such that it was. It looks like the blonde Newman has found herself unlucky in love once again.

All Abby wants is somebody to love and trust and have a family with, and unfortunately, Arturo proved he is not that man when he slept with his sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) the night before Arturo told Abby he loved her for the first time. It’s not at all surprising that Abby isn’t willing to trust him again after that. While Arturo truly wants Abby’s forgiveness, she is not in the forgiving mood when it comes to the handsome contractor. Abby plans to wash her hands of him and try to move on, and it’s a good thing she has her new restaurant to focus on. The Inquisitr reported that Arturo is leaving Genoa City soon.

Do you think this ring will stay on Abby’s finger after she finds out about Mia and Arturo? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/tMltClTMXZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 25, 2019

Elsewhere, Cane (Bryton James) receives a reality check. Things with Lily (Christel Khalil) have been strained to say the least. When Billy (Jason Thompson) told her about Cane and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing more than once, it made things even worse. Lily is finishing up her prison sentence, and just surviving has been a struggle. Meanwhile, Cane has been in Genoa City raising the twins and Sam, and his life looks entirely different than it did a year ago.

Even when Lily’s sentence is over, she will be changed entirely based on her experiences behind bars. Cane likely will never have his old life back, and he’s facing that truth now. It has been tough being apart from Lily and watching her struggle. With her in a facility four hours away, visiting Lily also wears on the entire family. Cane is living as a single father, and he may actually end up becoming one based on Lily’s frustration over his behavior with Victoria while she’s been teaching classes during her time as a prisoner. Things look bleak for Lily and Cane.