Joanna Gaines Says She’s A Lot More Laid-Back Since Giving Birth To Baby Crew

She may have given birth to her fifth child at the age of 40, but Joanna Gaines sees it as a blessing in disguise.

Joanna and her husband, Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines, welcomed baby Crew to their brood this past June and since he came into the world, he’s changed both of their lives so much. The pair are already parents to four other children — 14-year-old Drake, 12-year-old Ella Rose, 10-year-old Duke, and 9-year-old Emmie Kay. But if she wasn’t laid-back before, Jo tells People that since having Crew, she has mellowed out a lot more.

“It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back. People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now,” she said after joking that having a baby at 40 made her feel young again.

“I realized there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me.”

And wherever Joanna goes, she brings Crew along. The mother of five calls him her little “sidekick” since he goes with her to all of her work meetings. She even jokes that the little guy is so popular and everyone wants to hold him that she needs to bring a sign-up sheet to keep his “holding schedule” in order.

But when asked if she’s ready to add baby number six to the clan, Joanna says that she “doesn’t know” while also pointing out that she thought that she and Chip would stop at four but then Baby Crew came along, so you can’t really say never. If it were up to Chip, Jo says that he is always joking that they need to give Crew a baby sister but right now, she reiterated the fact that they have no plans to actually have a baby, though they’ve also “never been planners.”

And it’s safe to say that Joanna still has her hands full despite the fact that she and Chip no longer have their hit show Fixer Upper. Gaines is currently in the midst of a ton of new projects, including helping Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez design their new Malibu home. Aside from that, she and her four oldest children collaborated on a book titled We Are Gardeners.

According to Amazon, the book was just released yesterday and it retails for $13.95. The book chronicles Joanna and the kids starting their own garden but according to the book, it wasn’t always easy.

“From their failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything!), and all the knowledge they’ve gained along the way, the Gaines family shares how they learned to grow a happy, successful garden. As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward,” the recap reads. “There are always new lessons to be learned in the garden!”

Fans can only guess what Joanna will be working on next.