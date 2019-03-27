K-Pop Band BTS Immortalized As Mattel Fashion Dolls, But Not Everyone Is A Fan

The first look photos of the South Korean boy band's doll debut are getting mixed reviews.

The BTS Army has conquered a milestone. The popular K-Pop band has been immortalized by Mattel in a new series of action figures. The much-teased doll collaboration is big news for fans of the seven-member South Korean boy band first formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013.

According to E! News, Mattel released first-look photos of the BTS dolls on Twitter. The pint-sized pop star dolls depict BTS bandmates V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope — dimples and perfectly parted hair included — as well as brightly colored, eye-catching outfits that would make even Barbie jealous. The bold, funky-printed outfits were reportedly inspired by the boy band’s “IDOL” music video, which was released last August, and in which they were seen wearing wild suits.

The BTS fashion dolls are currently expected to be released in September alongside a BTS-branded UNO card game.

Mattel first announced the BTS doll collaboration in January, according to Time. In a press release, Mattel’s senior vice president Sejal Shah Miller said:

“BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture, and language. Through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band.”

After three months of social media teases, the American toy giant has finally released photos of the long-awaited collectible dolls.

Take a look at some of the images of the BTS dolls posted by Mattel below.

MIC Drop, ARMY! ????For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! ????????#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

But the reaction to the BTS dolls has been mixed on social media, with some fans pointing out that the faces on the dolls look too similar. Other critics called out Mattel for seemingly refusing to diverge from the company’s standard face mold, thus nullifying the singers’ Asian features.

Even with the mixed reviews, it’s no surprise that BTS has received the doll treatment previously boasted by everyone from Beyonce to the Backstreet Boys. The immensely popular K-Pop band topped the Billboard 200 albums chart twice in 2018 and have become a bona fide phenomenon. BTS will also tour the U.S. and several other countries later this year as part of their high-profile “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour.

The Mattel doll preview comes just as BTS is set to make their musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live on the late-night show’s April 13 episode, according to Billboard. K-Pop superfan Emma Stone will host the episode, which will air one day after BTS’ highly anticipated next album, Map of the Soul: Persona, drops on April 12.