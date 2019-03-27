Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Plastic Surgery She’s Considering After Baby

Khloe says she's thinking about going under the knife after becoming a mom.

Khloe Kardashian is revealing the surprising plastic surgery she’s considering after welcoming her daughter True Thompson into the world last year. Per Cosmopolitan, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories this week that she’s actually considering “getting [her] boobs done” after showing off her cleavage in a seriously plunging dress and push-up bra.

In the video, which shows Kardashian sporting a huge, over-the-top curly blonde wig and a gold dress while attending Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party, the new mom told her fans that she was considering going under the knife after seeing how much her chest has changed since giving birth.

“You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage. It’s iconic,” Kim Kardashian’s younger sister said in the video of potentially getting a boob job.

“But when I take the bra off. Sorry guys, there’s really nothing there after the baby,” Khloe then continued in the clip. “But we can fake it til we make it, honey.”

But while the reality star didn’t confirm in the video if she really would get the plastic surgery after the baby, she has been accused of having a breast augmentation in the past.

Per a report from Life & Style back in May, many fans speculated that she could potentially have gone under the knife after she posted a photo of herself to Instagram shortly after welcoming True into the world with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the snap, she showed off some serious cleavage that had some fans believing she may have used her time away from the spotlight to alter her appearance.

Kardashian also spoke about potentially having a breast augmentation back in 2016 on the family’s E! reality show after seeing sister Kim’s body after she gave birth.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Good American

“I don’t have a waist because I don’t have t**s, if I got t**s then I would have a waist,” she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when contemplating plastic surgery with her sister.

But that’s far from the only time Khloe’s spoken out about altering her appearance and voiced her approval of going under the knife.

Though she’s always denied having any surgery herself aside from facial fillers, she previously admitted in an interview with Cosmopolitan also in 2016 that she sees nothing wrong with having plastic surgery.

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f***ing mask basically every day anyway,” Kylie Jenner’s big sister said at the time.

Khloe then continued in the candid interview, “I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it—that should be your own personal decision.”