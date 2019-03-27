‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 26: Taylor Learns About Douglas’s Request

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 26 states that Liam (Scott Clifton) wondered what kind of father he would be to Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) opined that he would be an understanding and loving dad. Wyatt then asked Liam how he planned to be a good father if he had a wife who was afraid to be a mother, per Soap Central. However, Liam defended Hope (Annika Noelle) by saying that she was afraid to lose another child.

Wyatt sensed that Liam wasn’t thrilled to go back home. Liam admitted that he felt as if he was failing Hope. He said that the only thing that would bring Hope back to normal was the one thing she would not consider having, another baby.

In the meantime, Hope tried to answer Douglas’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) difficult question. She told him that his mother was still watching him from heaven. However, if there was anything he needed her to do for him, she would try to do her best. Douglas hugged her.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) bickered over their daughters. Taylor felt Liam should be with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Brooke pointed out that he was married to Hope. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) interrupted their fight.

Brooke told him that she had witnessed the kiss. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) entered the room with Douglas. Brooke greeted them before Taylor took them to the kitchen.

Brooke told Ridge that she was not angry about the kiss. She told him that Taylor still felt that Liam was supposed to be with Steffy. He felt that Taylor would calm down after her practice re-opened.

Thomas opined that Steffy needed their mother in Europe. He felt that his sister needed Steffy’s help with the girls. Thomas then told Taylor that Douglas asked Hope to be his mother. Taylor seemed to be intrigued by her grandson’s unusual request.

Liam arrived at home. Hope was trying to sort through Beth’s baby goods. She was trying to decide what to do with the gifts since there would not be another baby. She was also trying to find something for Douglas. Hope then told her husband that the boy had asked her to be his mother. She opined that Douglas had helped her to see that she was not the only one in pain and that he was a sweet little boy in need. Liam took Hope in his arms and hugged her.