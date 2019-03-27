Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest Red String Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

The former Victoria's Secret model rocked a tiny red two-piece for a new bikini photo shoot.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio’s amazing body was on full display in a new photo shared to her Instagram account on March 26. The stunning mom of two left very little to the imagination as she posed for the camera with her arms up above her head in a tiny red bikini.

Rocking the pretty skimpy red string bikini from her own line, Gal Floripa, Alessandra shot a sultry look towards the camera while modeling the tiny two-piece which featured a double string design across both her hips and a tied string design on her chest.

The 37-year-old star – who became one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces during her time with the lingerie brand – left her long brunette hair flowing down to show off her beachy waves.

In the caption, Alessandra shared a message about taking care of herself and focusing on self love, while also giving a nod to her impending birthday on April 11 by using the hashtag #AriesSeason.

The comments section of the bikini snap – which already has more than 87,000 likes – was flooded with messages from Ambrosio’s many fans as they praised her insanely toned body.

One commenter said the model was looking “So hot” with three heart emojis. Another added after seeing the sultry snap, “Just wow” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“#Fitnessgoals…no words to describe your hotness,” a third wrote, with four fire emojis.

Alessandra has spoken out about her passion for health and fitness before, revealing some of her tips and tricks to getting the amazing body she has now in several interviews.

Prior to walking in her 17th and final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017, the star revealed all the hard work that goes into preparing to walk the runway.

Ambrosio revealed that she would actually spend an hour to an hour and a half a day exercising.

“I love to do different classes and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a work-out,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups.”

She also shared how her workouts have changed since becoming a mom to now 6-year-old son Noah and 10-year-old daughter Anja.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images for Swarovski

“I think that my work-out regime has changed more after giving birth to my children as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra said to the outlet at the time. “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”

And she’s most definitely showing off all that hard work.

Shortly before stripping own to the red two-piece this week, The Inquisitr shared a snap of Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria rocking matching skimpy bikinis during a swimwear photo shoot at the beach.