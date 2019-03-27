Iggy Azalea Flaunts Serious Curves In A Strapless Bikini

Iggy's showing off some skin in a skimpy two-piece.

Iggy Azalea is proving that she’s certainly not afraid to show off some skin in a skimpy strapless bikini. Per Daily Mail, the rapper was proudly flaunting her curves in a strapless two-piece bikini this week while filming herself soaking up the sun and showing off her pretty impressive tattoo half-sleeve that stretched up to her elbow.

A new video posted to her Instagram Stories account on March 26 showed the “Sally Walker” rapper rocking her ribbed green bikini and a nude bandanna on her head over her long blonde hair as she shot a coy smile to the camera while spending some well-deserved downtime outdoors in the sunshine.

But it wasn’t just her amazingly toned bikini body Azalea was showing off in her swimwear on social media this week.

The star also gave fans a close up look at her long nails that featured a multi-colored rainbow design. In the caption, she told fans that she was “a bit obsessed with [her] nails today” as she gave her followers a good look at the fun decoration as well as her hand and finger tattoos.

But there’s no doubting that a lot of hard work has gone into Iggy’s bikini body as she showed off some skin this week.

As reported by Shape, Azalea previously claimed that she actually managed to lose a whopping 15 pounds in one week by twerking incessantly in the music video for her song “Mo Bounce.”

“It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” Iggy told New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9 at the time. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Despite rampant rumors, she’s denied having plastic surgery on her booty in the past, but has confirmed that she had a breast augmentation. The star also revealed that she’s careful about what she eats to maintain her toned figure.

“They aren’t my real boobs, but it is my real bum,” Azalea told Australia’s Hit 105 radio of her changing body shape, per Hollywood Life. “I do have a small waist, I have to work on it – I am never allowed to eat what I want.”

And there’s no doubting that she’s most definitely not afraid to show off all that hard work to her fans.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, Iggy was proudly showing off her curves in a see-through bodysuit and a shiny black corset in another stunning snap she posted for her 13 million followers on the social media site in February.