Ciara To Drop New Single ‘Thinkin Bout You’ This Week

Ciara has been on a roll recently releasing new songs and she’s about to drop another.

Nine hours on Instagram, Cici teased fans with lyrics from the single and also dropped what appears to be the single artwork. She has a shower towel on her head while wearing black sunglasses. The song title is written in the lipstick she has in her hand and as she sparks a fierce look.

The Grape Juice reported that they were at Ciara’s listening session London not long ago and that they have heard this song already. They reveal it sounds different to the previous single’s she just dropped but, it does embody Ciara’s expressed desire to make the masses dance with her new music.

In 2018, she released “Level Up” which was her first single since 2015’s “Dance Like We’re Making Love.” It peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The music video has been watched over 161 million times and spawned the “Level Up Challenge”, which featured fans and celebrities recording their own version of the video’s choreography. Since then she has dropped three more tracks — “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” and “Greatest Love.”

So far, Ciara has released six studio albums — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, Basic Instinct, Ciara, and Jackie.

In 2004, she released her debut single “Goodies” featuring Petey Pablo which topped the charts in the U.S. and U.K. This song was followed up by two No. 2 hits — “1, 2 Step” featuring Missy Elliott and “Oh” featuring Ludacris.

In 2006, she was nominated for her first ever Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “1, 2, Step”, Best Rap Song for her collaboration on Missy Elliott’s album titled “Lose Control.” She took home the trophy for Best Short-Form Music Video for the same song.

Ciara’s other signature singles include “Like A Boy,” “Love Sex Magic” featuring Justin Timberlake, and “Body Party.”

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper, Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together — Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Russell Wilson who is an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. In 2017 they had a daughter — Sienna Princess Wilson.

In 2006, she made her film debut in All You’ve Got playing the role of Becca Watley. In 2012, she starred in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That’s My Boy.

Last year, Ciara supported Bruno Mars on the 11th leg of his huge “24K Magic World Tour.” In total, the show consisted of 214 dates which grossed in $369.9 million.