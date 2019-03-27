Naughty Boy Talks His New Album And Big Collaborations

Shahid Khan who goes by the name of Naughty Boy has recently been discussing his new album and what collaborations will be on the record.

Last week, he dropped a new song with Britain’s Got Talent contestant, Calum Scott and Jamaican dancehall artist, Shenseea titled “Undo.” So far on Spotify, it has achieved over half a million streams.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun, he told them about the other exciting collaborations he’s got planned for his second studio album.

“It’s quite an eclectic mix of artists. There’s a song with Paloma Faith that I can’t wait for people to hear, it’s got a disco dance vibe,” he explained.

Paloma Faith last year teamed with Sigala on the summery single “Lullaby” which peaked at No. 6 in the U.K. and has been certified platinum. It was nominated for Best British Single this year at the BRIT Awards.

“I’ve got a track with Bebe Rexha, Then there’s Wizkid, who’s an afrobeat artist, so it’s a nice mish-mash of what’s going on around the world.”

Naughty Boy’s debut album, Hotel Cabana was released in 2013. The album peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 8 in Switzerland. The album contained big collaborations with Sam Smith, Emeli Sande, Bastille, and Ed Sheeran. Fans since have been waiting for a follow-up

“It’ll be out in autumn. September I’m aiming for,” he told the newspaper.

“I love working with real artists who write their own songs. I get to collaborate with some of the best in the world. I’m just grateful.”

Naughty Boy isn’t slowing down with these big collaborations as he has gone on to say he also wants boxer Amir Khan to also appear on the album.

“It hasn’t happened because he’s training, but we’ve spoken about it,” the “La La La” hitmaker added.

In 2015, he released a single with Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin on the track “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” which topped the charts in France, peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and charted at No. 90 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The music video was nominated for British Video of the Year at the 2016 BRIT Awards. On YouTube, the official video has been watched over 351 million times.

Since then, he has teamed up Joe Jonas on the track “One Chance to Dance” and Ray BLK and Wyclef Jean on “All Or Nothing” which are set to appear on his longly awaited second studio album.

His No. 1 single with Sam Smith, “La La La” earned him two MOBO Awards in 2013 for Best Song and Best Video.