Khloe Kardashian Sends Clothes To Fan Who Couldn’t Afford Her Brand After Online Backlash

Khloe Kardashian is trying to redeem herself before the whole internet.

The reality TV star had experienced some heavy backlash on social media for her response to a fan who tweeted out she had to work extra shifts to be able to afford one pair of jeans from Khloe’s brand, Good American. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is the co-founder of the pricey denim brand, which also sells other things like workout gear and sweatshirts.

One pair of jeans can set consumers back somewhere between $159 and $189. When the fan said she had calculated how many more extra hours she would have to work just to be able to afford the clothes, Khloe told her how “cute” that was — to the outrage of seemingly every single person on Twitter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many deemed her response “tone deaf” and “insensitive,” and pointed out that only the super rich would find the idea of having to work overtime to afford one piece of clothing “cute.”

“Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!! someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things,” one follower pointed out.

However, Khloe, who often interacts with her fans on social media, seems to have noticed the general discontentment and decided to send her fan, Kaelynn Abner, a box of Good American clothes to make up for it. According to the Daily Mail, Kaelynn then took to Instagram to praise the 34-year-old and thank her for the thoughtful gift, to which Khloe replied: “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies. Keep working hard and being such a positive soul,” followed by several heart emojis.

I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention. I have adored @khloekardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!! pic.twitter.com/4ioErWdIn4 — Kaelynn abner (@K_Abner_) March 26, 2019

Khloe ventured into the business world when she launched Good American back in 2017, which was marketed as a brand that would promote body positivity by offering clothing in sizes ranging from 0 to 24. But despite the positive way it’s been received in the fashion industry, Good American items are still quite out of reach for a person living on a normal wage. That has mainly been the criticism she has received from fans and followers on social media, who claim she’s “out of touch from reality” when it comes to money because of the pricing on her GA clothes.