Kehlani Explains Her Decision To Have A Home Birth And Slams Her Critics

The singer was criticized for decision to have a home birth, and now she is taking a stand.

Last year, Kehlani informed the public that she was pregnant and expecting a baby in October 2018. Since that announcement, the singer has documented and shared her pregnancy adventure, showing off her baby bump on Instagram as it became larger.

Kehlani admits that she was initially hesitant about showing the progress of her pregnancy on Instagram. The singer felt tentative because she has noticed that when other women have demonstrated their pregnancies on social media, their followers often respond with negative comments. However, realizing that, as a celebrity, she could set an example for other women by sharing her journey, Kehlani utilized Instagram throughout her pregnancy, allowing the public to see her experience as it progressed.

While Kehlani was open about documenting her growing baby bump, her fame didn’t protect her from receiving backlash when she shared some of her personal decisions about giving birth via Instagram. Kehlani decided to have a home birth instead of proceeding to a hospital, and her announcement fueled several critical responses from followers. The singer was either attacked with derogatory posts chiding the idea of home birth, or she received posts from people trying to change her mind. Now, Kehlani is standing up for her decision, and explaining why she stuck with her home birth decision.

“Using my experience to shame another’s isnt what i want. Power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next level journey whichever way,” Kehlani said, according to Contact Music. ”All birth is extremely hard and transformative. homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth, all birth is mind blowing & powerful. using my experience to shame another’s isnt what i want, power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next level journey whichever way (sic)”

Kehlani’s completed her home birth and welcomed baby girl, Adeya Nomi, into her life. She announced the birth of her baby on her Instagram page.

”This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done,” Kehlani said, according to Contact Music.

The singer communicated often with her followers as she shared her pregnancy journey on social media, and even posted about her personal battle with prenatal depression. On her Instagram page, she shared comments about how prenatal depression made her feel. Kehlani described feeling isolated and anxious. In fact, her anxiety was so bad she had difficulty eating and sleeping. By remaining open about her own struggles, Kehlani hoped to help other women experiencing similar issues like prenatal depression realize that they aren’t the only ones struggling.