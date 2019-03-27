Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Australia Goes For Series-Clinching Win

Australia can wrap up the five match series against Pakistan in just three matches with an ODI win in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup just two months away, Pakistan are looking for a reversal of form, as well as of fortune, as they head into the third one day international against the reigning World Cup champions Australia — a side that seems to be hitting their stride at exactly the right time, riding a five-match ODI winning streak, per the BBC, and looking not only to make it six, but to put away their second, five-match ODI series this month, having defeated India in India earlier. Australia won the first two games of the five-match series that continues with a game that will live stream from Abu Dhabi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third and possibly series-deciding Pakistan vs. Australia ODI match, as Pakistan attempts to survive in the five-match, pre-World Cup series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on Wednesday, March 27, at 20,000-capacity Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In Pakistan, the game starts at 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Wednesday, 8 p.m. Western. In the United States, cricket fans can enjoy the ODI match over breakfast, with a start time of 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 4 a.m. Pacific.

Once the five-match series concludes on Sunday, Australia will have the opportunity to rest, with no games scheduled in any format until their campaign for their second consecutive World Cup trophy — and sixth overall in the 12 Cricket World Cup tournaments, per TopEnd Sports — on May 25 in England, when Australia will start off by facing the host nation.

Pakistan have struggled on both sides of the ball in the first two matches, with centuries by Haris Sohail and Mohammad Rizwan in the first and second ODIs the only highlights for the Men in Green, per CricBuzz.

Here are the expected teams for the third Pakistan vs. Australia ODI match, according to CricInfo.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Shan Masood/Abid Ali, 3 Umar Akmal, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Shoaib Malik (captain), 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Mohammad Amir 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Usman Shinwari, 11 Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja 2 Aaron Finch (captain) 3 Peter Handscomb 4 Shaun Marsh 5 Marcus Stoinis 6 Glenn Maxwell 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper) 8 Pat Cummins/Jason Behrendorff/Kane Richardson 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile 10 Nathan Lyon 11 Adam Zampa.

Mohammad Amir’s poor form has put his World Cup place in the Pakistan side at risk. Dianne Manson / Getty Iamges

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Pakistan vs. Australia third ODI match of the tour live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans, who should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the Pakistan vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six. In Bangladesh, GTV will live stream the ODI contest.

Unfortunately, there will be no live stream in the United Kingdom. In the United States, a live stream of the 50-overs action in the third Pakistan vs. Australia meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the do-or-die match.