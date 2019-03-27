Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a busty selfie with her fans on Instagram. It was posted 45 minutes ago, but it’s already received over 11,000 likes from fans. The photo shows Camille smiling with her lips closed, as she posed in a scoop-neck bright blue top or swimsuit. The Sports Illustrated star looked great, as she let her hair fall over her face and cover up her right eye.

In addition to the selfie, the model shared several Stories with her fans. This included a re-post of a fan’s “#NeverNotDancing” hashtag. While Kostek is known for her modeling now, she is a huge lover of dance and is a former New England Patriots cheerleader. She often posts moments of herself dancing in practically any scenario, and she encourages others to do the same. Plus, she shared a Story of Dune Jewelry’s page scrolling through a computer screen that showcased Kostek in an ad.

With that being said, a major event took place recently on March 24, when her boyfriend Rob retired from the NFL. The announcement was made on his Instagram post, and marked the end of a nine-year legacy with the New England Patriots, noted ESPN. The model commemorated Gronkowski’s career with a sweet Instagram post, where she noted that he motivates her to “be better.”

It’s no secret that the two are ardent supporters for each other’s pursuits. Previously, Kostek revealed to TMZ that she was once told to lose weight if she wanted to pursue modeling further. But Gronkowski knew better than to support the criticism. Camille elaborated.

“I was like, I just don’t want to do that. [Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that.'”

The “body like that” would be losing 15 pounds in three weeks, or losing inches off her thighs. Clearly, the decision to stay true to herself paid off, because she would go on to star in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. From there, Kostek continued to pick up new gigs, all while maintaining her natural beauty.

And for the duration of Rob’s career, many outlets went to Camille for insights on what he’s like. She once dished to FTW! that “When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation.”