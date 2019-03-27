Halsey Plans To Release Her ‘Loud’ Album This Year

Halsey responds to a fan on Twitter announcing that she is working on her third album.

Halsey’s fans have been waiting for the musician to drop a new album for two years. People have been questioning when the popular songwriter will be coming out with a new record again since last year. On March 25, those same eager people finally received Halsey’s answer.

Back in January, the 24-year-old musician scored her first No. 1 single when her song “Without Me” topped the charts. With that achievement under her belt, Halsey hosted Saturday Night Live in February. Following that, the singer released her collaboration with Yungblud and Travis Barker, “11 Minutes.” While Halsey’s schedule has been nothing less than chaotic lately, she was also working on her third album over these past few months. The singer announced the new album by responding to a fan on Twitter. The fan asked Halsey if she was releasing her third album anytime soon.

In response, Halsey retweeted the fan’s post on Monday followed by the singer’s answer, “yes.” After that, Halsey wrote out a nice thank you message to her fans, commending them for their patience with her. Halsey then composed several messages on Twitter that demonstrated how grateful she was to her fans, and also spent time explaining the meaning of her new album.

“I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories. For touring and traveling with your friends. For events and pop ups and meeting new people. For music video screenshots. For group chats and late night. Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect,” Halsey said, according to MTV.

Her new album, Loud, is the follow-up to her 2017 record called hopeless fountain kingdom. Halsey also said that completing Loud gave her a newfound appreciation of herself, allowing her to realize her flaws and confidently embrace herself.

Halsey will release her 'loud' album this year Halsey's new album will be ''a loud one''. The 'Without Me' hitmaker – who recently released the emo pop rock hit '11 Minutes' with Yungblud and Travis Barker – has promi… https://t.co/Q4RDRcQSwR #lifestyle #culture #entertainment pic.twitter.com/toqM6FcJZh — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 26, 2019

“Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself. In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself. I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one,” Halsey stated, according to MTV.

After explaining her plans to release Loud, discussing what her new album means to her, and thanking fans for enduring the two-year wait between albums, Halsey promised that her new album is due to be out soon. She also told fans that Loud will give them “heavier” tunes compared to her previous albums, so Halsey wants her followers to be ready for something new and different.