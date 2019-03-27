Jussie Smollett Case Twist: Prosecutor Joseph Magats Does ‘Not Believe He Is Innocent’ But Drops Charges

For those who have been following Jussie Smollett’s case, the news that the charges have been dropped may have been surprising. The twist came even as prosecutor Joseph Magats noted that “I do not believe he is innocent” to CBS Chicago, according to Complex. Magats also clarified that he was the one who made the decision to drop the charges, and elaborated further.

“Based on all facts and circumstances of the case, and also keeping in mind resources and keeping in mind that the office’s number one priority is to combat violent crime and the drivers of violence, I decided to offer this disposition in the case.”

The decision has been met with backlash from some people, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He accused the dropped charges of being a “whitewash of justice.” However, Magats said that it’s “Not true, it’s just not. It’s not a whitewash, he did community service, he has forfeited his bond, it’s just not a whitewash.”

At the same time, others have taken to social media to declare a sort of victory for Jussie Smollett. As The Inquisitr described, Roots frontman Questlove tweeted, “TOLD YALL.” The show Empire’s Twitter page posted a message that read, “See y’all Wednesday” with a winking smiley face, next to a link to the news of the dropped charges.

The prosecutor who cleared Jussie Smollett of all charges in the alleged hate crime hoax says he still thinks Jussie is guilty. ➡ https://t.co/Ian2y4o0Oh pic.twitter.com/Uf01haLcoO — Complex (@Complex) March 27, 2019

One Twitter user reacted to the Complex story by noting, “OUTRAGEOUS that these charges were dropped without explanation. MANY PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR JOBS FOR FAR LESS.”

It’s hard to say if there will be any further action taken by Empire against Smollett. The Chicago Tribune noted that his position with the show is unclear. So far, Jussie was pulled from the final two episodes of Season five, which began airing on March 13. Episodes following the supposed hate crime incident have included the actor, as Fox noted that they were filmed before the incident.

"I am a man of faith, and I am a man that has knowledge of my history, and I would not bring my family, our lives, or the movement through a fire like this." WATCH: Jussie Smollett speaks after charges against him are dropped. https://t.co/Id9kl0RQzI pic.twitter.com/gNjDv4T3vp — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 27, 2019

The case was initially going to be taken on by Kim Foxx, but she decided to recuse herself. In her place, First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats was appointed to be the prosecutor for the case, noted The Inquisitr.

While on the legal side, Smollett has walked away from the drama, only time will tell what ripple effects this may or may not have. Those who believe he is guilty thought that he may have staged a hate crime in order to gain publicity and sympathy. On the other hand, some may take the charges being dropped as a sign of his innocence.