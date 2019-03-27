‘Days Of Our Lives’: Greg Rikaart Exits As Leo, Could Return To ‘The Young & The Restless’

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Greg Rikaart is officially done with the role of Leo. The actor announced the end of his time on the soap opera via Twitter this week, adding that he’s loved playing the trouble making character.

According to Soap Hub, Greg Rikaart played the role of Leo Stark, whose real name was Matthew Cooper, the son of Diana Colville (Judith Chapman).

The two were no strangers to one another as they played mother and son for years as the character of Gloria and Kevin on The Young and the Restless. Now that Leo is leaving Salem, and Diana is likely to be following behind, fans are already hoping they’ll return to Y&R.

“That’s a wrap on Leo. Thanks for all the love. Playing this role has been a gift. An absurdly fun and delicious gift,” Rikaart tweeted after Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, which saw Leo signing annulment papers to end his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and cursing Will Horton (Chandler Massey) with some bad luck.

This week, fans watched as Diana completely destroyed Leo’s dreams of a family and a normal life by admitting that she not only tried to kill Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) because she is in love with her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), but that John is not Leo’s father like she previously revealed.

Diana claimed to make the entire thing up, and even forge the DNA test results that had John believing he had yet another secret son coming out of the woodwork.

Leo had come to grow fond of John after finding out that he was his biological father. However, all of that is gone now that Diana admitted to her dastardly plan.

Of course, Leo wasn’t the only person who was completely stunned by Diana’s bombshells. She also revealed that she has a history with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), and that Ted’s wife is actually still alive.

Meanwhile, fans of The Young and the Restless are keeping their fingers crossed that Greg Rikaart’s Kevin will make a dramatic and shocking return to the soap, which has been trying to make some storylines right in recent weeks.

Kevin was a fan favorite character on the show, and many viewers would likely welcome him back with open arms.

Fans can see all of the post-Leo Stark drama go down in Salem when Days of Our Lives airs every weekday afternoon on NBC. Check your local listings for times.