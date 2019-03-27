Wendy Williams’ Husband, Kevin Hunter, Got Mistress Pregnant Twice Before, Per ‘Radar’

Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, allegedly got his mistress of ten years pregnant twice before she reportedly gave birth to their child last week.

According to Radar Online, Wendy Williams is said to be struggling with the allegations that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on her with his rumored longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, and that they allegedly welcomed their first child together.

Sources tell the outlet that Sharina got pregnant by Kevin twice in the past ten years that they have been together, but that she had abortions to terminate both of those pregnancies. However, this time around it was a different story. Hudson reportedly wanted to keep the child, whom she welcomed only days ago.

“Sharina terminated both pregnancies. The last one was in 2013,” a source told the outlet. “It’s astonishing that Kevin could go behind Wendy’s back for more than a decade,” the insider added.

As for Wendy, she has been dealing with a lot as of late. She recently missed over a month of her show to deal with health issues, and when she returned she claimed that she had been living at a sober house to deal with addiction issues.

This week, when Wendy Williams found out about her husband Kevin Hunter’s allegedly new baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, the talk show host was said to have relapsed on alcohol and was taken to the hospital where she was given an IV.

“She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday. She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Sources claim that Williams is in a dark place at the moment, as she knew about Sharina, but never thought that her husband would stoop so low as to have a child with his mistress.

On Monday, Wendy was seen without her wedding ring on, which she recently showed off during on her show while talking about the struggles of marriage.

As for her relationship with Kevin, Wendy’s parents are allegedly begging her to leave her husband, but she allegedly doesn’t have the strength to do it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of Wendy Williams’ friends claims that her marriage to Kevin Hunter in unhealthy, and that her husband is very controlling, adding that the talk show host can’t seem to make any business decisions with her husband.