WWE News: Female Superstar Says She Considered Quitting WWE Last Month

Over the past few months, a number of WWE superstars have been rumored or confirmed to be planning to leave the company, mostly due to a lack of opportunities on the company’s main shows, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. While these reports had mostly featured male wrestlers in WWE’s singles or tag team division requesting their release or deciding not to re-sign once their contracts come up, one female talent in particular recently confirmed that she had come close to quitting WWE in February after a rare opportunity for a televised match was canceled.

On the latest edition of former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Monday Night Raw superstar Dana Brooke discussed the high points and low points she has experienced in her WWE career, as well as a few details about her life outside the ring. As quoted by WrestleZone, Brooke recalled how she was very disappointed when a planned match against Natalya on a February episode of Raw was called off on short notice.

“I will never forget I almost walked out of work that day. When I found out that me and Nattie weren’t doing anything, I was like ‘how am I always the one?'”

As further cited, Brooke compared her recent status in WWE to that of an athlete who gets asked to enter a game to take part in one play, only to be told by the coach to go back to the bench right after. However, she recalled having second thoughts after initially planning to quit, as she realized doing so would set a poor example for the other women in WWE’s locker room.

“I said ‘you know something, if I quit now, what kind of example am I going to be for everyone who supported me, who followed me, who’s been my backbone through the hardest times?” Brooke continued. “I cannot give up now, I can only pick myself up and put my head up and put a smile on my face because there are millions of people in this world that would die to walk a mile in your shoes.'”

(AUDIO) Dana Brooke Says She Recently Considered Walking Out on WWE: https://t.co/oAUwxyCEJA pic.twitter.com/GwzcncyNzM — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 26, 2019

After last month’s disappointment, Dana Brooke has since gotten some exposure on Monday Night Raw, as she recently got a shot at Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship on last week’s edition of the show. Given how WWE recently confirmed that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be challenging Rousey for her title in the main event of WrestleMania 35 on April 7, it wasn’t surprising that Brooke was booked to lose quickly to the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Despite that, the 30-year-old bodybuilder-turned-wrestler told Garcia that the match was, to her, a “great stepping stone” as she hopes to move up the card and get more exposure in the weeks and months to come.