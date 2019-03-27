Chanel West Coast Rocks Majorly Revealing Pasties And Strappy Bra On Instagram

Chanel West Coast shared photos of her glam outfit for her SXSW show on Instagram. It was both revealing and flashy, featuring a multi-colored bra that consisted of glittery heart pasties with straps that connected to the rest of the bra. It left most of her skin showing, making it one of the more revealing outfits she’s shared on social media this year. Chanel paired the top with an equally-dazzling bottom, which had vertical stripes in glittery blue, orange and purple hues. She sported a large jacket on top in matching glittery stripes, along with furry accents on the collar and wrists. The rapper completed the look with a blond hairstyle, wearing her hair simply down and in an off-center part.

The glitzy outfit was for her show at Worldstar during the SXSW music festival, which attracts a major following each year in Austin, Texas. Since then, West Coast has performed at the Preview Models Fashion Show. It took place a couple of days ago, and Chanel opted for a completely different look. She wore a bright blue wig and went braless under a white tank top. The rapper also sported a shiny pair of black sweats and white shoes.

In other news, Chanel hilariously tweeted to Equinox, a fitness center, on her feed. They have several locations, with one in Los Angeles. In particular, West Coast complained about their WiFi.

“Dear @equinox it has been 2 YEARS now that your location in Hollywood has had worst WiFi ever. I would really like to be able to check emails and do work on my phone while being on treadmill. For the amount we pay you should have a WiFi router attached to every d*mn pole in here!”

Some of her fans sympathized with her, while others asked her why she doesn’t use unlimited data on her phone. On the other hand, some encouraged Chanel to just switch gyms. A rep from a competing gym, Lifetime, even dropped a line to let her know that she ought to check them out. Considering the rapper has stuck with the gym for two years with bad WiFi, she might stay with them even with the problems.

Plus, Chanel called attention to a potential new problem for “Ridiculousness” fans and encouraged fans to take action.