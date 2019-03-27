‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Ian Somerhalder Had Too Much Wine & Gave Himself An Interesting Haircut

Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder has recently started his own wine business, and the hunky actor may have been testing his own product a little too much when he decided to grab a pair of buzzers to give himself a DIY haircut. In a hilarious Instagram post, Somerhalder shared his interesting new hairdo and revealed that he had stopped once he realized that he needed his hair intact for a role — and when the batteries on the clippers thankful ran out of juice.

Somerhalder revealed that halfway through the cut, he remembered that he had upcoming reshoots for his new series, V-Wars. In order to not look too out of character, and for “continuity,” Somerhalder put his “year of the faux hawk” on hold — for now.

The Lost actor mused that several biotin-infused smoothies were in his future, in hopes to help promote the regrowth of his now-buzzed hair a little faster. The new hairstyle, featuring one side comically shorter than the other, may need a little more than a vitamin to assist with the growth in time for his reshoot deadline, however.

The actor also shared some of his other goals for 2019, which includes raising money for charities that are near and dear to his heart, launching both his wine business as well as a spirits venture — with someone he shared was a familiar face to his fans — and work on his production company. All of this, of course, would be in addition to being the best father and husband he could possibly be.

Somerhalder’s wine company, of which he has been actively promoting on social media, promises a young wine that needs at least 15 minutes to breathe to best enjoy its fragrant flavors.

“I’m so proud of this wine. Over 3 years, 90 blends and countless hours of work and travel to make this happen. Thank you to all that made this dream come true and thank you for supporting me in this amazing endeavor,” he shared to Instagram, sharing a snap of himself holding up a bottle and giving a sultry smile to the camera.

Somerhalder and his wife, Twilight actress Nikki Reed, have one child together — a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, who was born 2017. Before meeting Reed, he was linked with his fellow Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev, whom he still remains close friends with.

Reed and Somerhalder share more than just a child and a life together, they’re also active philanthropists and act as champions for several causes and environmentally-friendly companies, including Reed’s sustainable clothing line, Bayou With Love.

Fans will be watching out for an update in regards to the actor’s hair, and keeping their fingers crossed that it grows out in time for his upcoming V-Wars deadline.