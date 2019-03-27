‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Genevieve Gaunt Discusses Princess Isabella And How Queen Joan’s Death Will Affect Her

Genevieve Gaunt has taken over the role of Princess Isabella in Season 2 of 'Knightfall.'

With Genevieve Gaunt taking over the role of Princess Isabella in Season 2 of Knightfall from Sabrina Bartlett, fans can also expect a change in direction for the feisty character.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 1 of History Channel’s Knightfall, Sabrina Bartlett portrayed Princess Isabella, the daughter of King Philip (Ed Stoppard) and Queen Joan (Olivia Ross). This season saw some trials and tribulations for the princess as she was almost wed, got led astray by William DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden), and lost her mother. Now, as Season 2 begins, Gaunt discusses the impact the death of her mother will have on Isabella.

According to an interview that Gaunt did with Hollywood Life, the death of Queen Joan has put Isabella in a position she has not been in before.

“When we kick off Season 2, it’s a very exciting, very dangerous, because my mother has just been murdered. I’ve lost my only ally in my mother.”

So, without the strength of her mother behind her, Princess Isabella is left to fend for herself against her father and brother, Prince Louis (Tom Forbes).

Larry Horricks / History Channel

As well as this, Princess Isabella will be forced into another arranged marriage. However, this time it appears that her father will not take her feelings into consideration. As well as this, with her brother back in the French royal court, there appears to be little time left for a girl.

“My father is forcing me to marry a man I don’t even know and don’t even love. My position at court, which is the one thing I thought I had, is being used up by the return of my brother. So, as a woman in a very male, very dangerous world, she’s gotten into a very vulnerable position.”

However, Gaunt points out that viewers shouldn’t be particularly concerned about the safety of the princess as the history books do detail this period in Isabella’s life and she did end up being known as the “She-wolf of France.”

“It’s very much an eat-or-be-eaten period, and she’s drawn to this violence,” Gaunt explains.

“It’s also a way to survive. It’s a man’s world, and she really rises to the occasion.”

As a result of this period of her life, Isabella went on to become one of the “canniest political operators.”

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 2, titled “The Devil Inside,” on Monday, April 1, at 10 p.m. History Channel lists the following synopsis for this episode.