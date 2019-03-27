Marla Maples Cheated On Donald Trump With Michael Bolton, Says FBI Report

The FBI released documents of past investigations of the Trump Organization.

The FBI released documents referring to investigations of the Trump Organization, and others performed at the request of the Trump Management Company. Among the documents are reports about Chuck Jones, a publicist who worked for Marla Maples, who was later arrested for stealing nude photos and lingerie from the second Mrs. Trump.

The Daily Mail says that while Jones was on trial for burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon, he testified that while Maples was with Trump, she was also sleeping with the singer, Michael Bolton when she would travel to the west coast.

“[Marla Maples] brought singer Michael Bolton back to her room following [Donald] Trump’s departure from a west coast trip.”

Jones was also found in possession of 200 pairs of Maples’ shoes, and evidence showed video of the former publicist licking her footwear. Maples said she had the hidden video camera installed by Trump Tower security director, Matthew Calamari after she noticed that shoes were disappearing.

Jones was tried twice after his first conviction was overturned on a technicality, but the two trials gave him the opportunity to spill more dirt about the overlapping relationships Maples had with Trump and Bolton. Jones claimed that Maples even took the singer back to her room at the Trump Parc just before she married the president after the birth of her daughter Tiffany.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Donald Trump admitted he knew that Maples went out with Bolton, but only after the president claims he “left her like a dog.” Trump claims that Maples relationship with Bolton was brief, but Jones and others said it went on for two years from 1991-1993.

Trump says that when he confronted Maples about Bolton, she dumped him and came running back.

“So what happens is, I say, ‘What the f**k is going on?’ I do a Trump number on her. All-enveloping. I call her. She says, ‘How could you have left me the way you did?’ She decides to go to Hawaii with me instead of to Europe with Michael Bolton. I’ve left her twice. But she drops him and comes back to me.”

But Jones refutes much of this information, says The Daily Mail, and says that it was another cheating scandal that ended the short-lived marriage of Donald Trump and Marla Maples. Jones claims that it was an affair between Maples and one of Trump’s bodyguards that triggered the president’s second divorce.