‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale Theory: Eugene Porter Will Make Radio Contact With Rick Grimes

With Rick alive out there somewhere, fans are hoping that Eugene Porter can make radio contact with him.

With less than a week to go until the Season 9 finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, a new theory has been developed for those fans of Rick Grimes that wish to continue to see this character in the Walking Dead universe.

When Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was rescued by Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) character and left to be assumed dead by everyone else, fans knew that there was more of Rick’s story to be told. And, AMC did publicly admit that Rick would feature in a series of Walking Dead movies that are currently in development. However, a new theory developed by fans could see Rick turning up as soon as the very next episode of The Walking Dead.

According to Digital Spy, the radio that Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) have been playing with could be key to this theory.

As fans will remember, the radio that Eugene has been focusing on has turned up in several episodes prior to Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9. However, Michonne (Danai Gurira) had denounced its use due to her fear of allowing contact with those outside of their community. Now that Michonne has dealt with her issues and been welcomed back into the fold, it seems likely that Eugene and Rosita will be involved with fixing and using the radio once more in The Walking Dead.

In fact, Eugene and Rosita were seen walking around the Fair in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, so it seems likely that their involvement with the radio could feature in the Season 9 finale episode on Sunday night.

And, as comic book fans of The Walking Dead point out, Eugene is known to have made contact with another community via radio. While in the comic books, this community is known as the Commonwealth, it is possible that Jadis’ group from the TV series could also involved with the same community. So, if Rick Grimes was whisked away via helicopter and taken to the Commonwealth, then it seems possible that he could respond to any radio messages that Eugene sends out.

And, because of this, fans are hoping that the Season 9 finale episode of The Walking Dead ends with Rick responding to Eugene via radio. However, there is some official basis for this theory. As Digital Spy points out, Walking Dead‘s new showrunner, Angela Kang, has suggested that the Commonwealth will feature in future episodes of the series.

“Obviously, the Commonwealth does mean things to people — we’re starting to seed in some future stories,” Kang revealed back in October.

“The timing of those stories may not be in the immediate future, but there will be things this Season [9] that are groundwork being laid for finding out more about the world.”

And with the potential for contact to be made with Rick being, it could also help to explain Michonne’s expected departure from the show in Season 10.

However, as per usual with Walking Dead theories, fans will have to continue to tune in to find out if this theory is true or not.

