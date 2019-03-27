NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Says He Can Play ‘Solid Two More Years,’ Will He Postpone His Retirement?

Before the 2018-19 NBA season, Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade revealed his plan to permanently end his NBA career. After suffering multiple injuries, the 37-year-old three-time NBA champion knew that it’s already time for him to rest. However, during his “last dance,” several NBA personalities have expressed strong opposition to Wade’s decision, including Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks who said that “the NBA needs to fine the Miami Heat for letting him retire,” according to NBC Sports Washington.

In his recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dwyane Wade revealed that he felt great, saying that the 2018-19 NBA season is the healthiest has been “in a while.” With his current role with the Heat, Wade believes that he can still play for “solid two more years,” but he also made it clear that nothing has changed about his plan to permanently end his NBA career when the season is over.

“I know I can play a solid two more years, especially in this role that I’m in now,” Wade said.

“I can play another two, three years, definitely. People around me want me to keep playing. But I made the decision to say this was my last season and I wanted to walk away the way I’m walking away now and have no regrets about it.”

Coaches and players around the league have spent the season questioning Dwyane Wade’s decision to retire. https://t.co/JLUFXyW7nI — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) March 26, 2019

No one can blame people for trying to convince Dwyane Wade to postpone his retirement. Wade may no longer be in his prime, but his current performance proved that he still has lots of gas left in his tank. In 63 games he played this season, Wade is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, according to Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald, Dwyane Wade said that his decision to retire is not about whether he can still play or not. Wade thanked the people who think he can still continue playing and admitted that he’s hearing the opposite in the previous seasons. As of now, it seems like Wade intends to stick with his original plan, believing that it’s already time “to walk away from it.”

Wade’s teammate, Udonis Haslem, gave his full support to the veteran shooting guard’s decision to retire. Haslem believes Wade is ready to go and move onto the next chapter of his life. Haslem added that not all NBA players are given the opportunity to choose how they will end their NBA career like Wade.