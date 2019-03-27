‘Thor’ Actress Tessa Thompson Excited About Possible All-Female Marvel Team

Thompson has been pushing Marvel to create a movie about an all-female superhero team.

After a decade passed with all-male leads in its superhero films, Marvel Studios broke from company tradition with its first female-led superhero movie, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel. The film has received rave reviews and the introduction of Captain Marvel has been one of the most popular Marvel character premiers. Captain Marvel has almost reached the box office billion-dollar mark, according to Cinema Blend. Captain Marvel’s successful debut demonstrates that many superhero fans want female-led plots, so many expect more films depicting strong, captivating female leads.

In fact, many admirers of Marvel Studios and their superhero films started voicing a desire to see more female-led stories like Captain Marvel. One Marvel supporter that wants more female superheroes on the big screen also had a starring role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. Tessa Thompson acted in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2017 film as Valkyrie. Since becoming a part of Marvel’s world, Thompson has encouraged the film company to create more female-led films.

Thompson has long been pushing Marvel to consider a film featuring an all-female team of superstars. In a 2018 meeting with a few female Marvel coworkers and Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, Thompson and her female team pitched an idea to make a film about a group of superhero women. Thompson discussed the meeting’s pitch with the media last year and has since been pushing Marvel Studios to bring the concept to life, according to Cinema Blend.

”There was this whole idea that I was on Kevin Feige [Marvel President] about doing an all-female, A-Force or something, but really it just has to do with the fact that there’s so many incredible, talented women in the MCU that I just want to work with selfishly. So I’m like, ‘Well, why not do it in the context of like fighting folks and hanging out in space?” Thompson said, according to Contact Music.

The 35-year-old actress is excited to see the possibilities for strong, lead female characters heading up other new Marvel Cinematic Universe films. One of Marvel’s most recent films from 2018, Black Panther, really impressed Thompson. She loved seeing Marvel step outside the norm with its first movie that presented a predominantly black cast. Also, Thompson felt Black Panther did a great job presenting strong female characters.

”We’ll see what happens with Valkyrie next, but yeah, the women rule supreme; they always have. But I think we’ll see in the next phase [of Marvel films] that really translate on screen in a real way,” Thompson said, according to Contact Music.