Tom Cruise’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Life As A Scientologist

Isabella Cruise gave a glowing endorsement of Scientology in a church newsletter and thanked her father for his support.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s oldest adopted child Isabella or “Bella” Cruise was recently mentioned in an email newsletter for Scientology London, where she gave a very positive testimonial for the organization, reports Page Six.

Cruise recounts her experiences on the road to becoming an auditor for the Church of Scientology in an article that was originally posted on Tony Ortega’s blog The Underground Bunker.

An auditor takes an individual through experiences in their life and attempts to get rid of any past occurrences that are negatively influencing them in order to “increase” their spiritual abilities, according to Scientology Newsroom.

She explained her auditor training is what led her to want to be a Scientologist.

“We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. … This is a gift to yourself and so many others. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t going to be an auditor or aren’t going to join staff. If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this,” she wrote. “That’s the truth. You won’t stay Clear or [the spiritual state of being Operating Thetan] without it.”

Towards the end of the message, she thanked her father and his sister, Cass Mapother.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to [support] me or get me through the preliminaries.”

Ortega spoke with The Daily Beast about how surprising it was for Cruise’s daughter to turn up in the newsletter. Despite the fact that she and her brother Connor were both raised in the church, neither has appeared in any official promotional material before now.

“A lot of celebrities don’t want the church to use them in this way,” he said. “So she’s making a conscious decision that she’s okay with people knowing that she’s really down with this stuff.”

Ortega noted in his blog that Cruise was adopted by her parents in 1992. After Tom Cruise and Kidman split in 2000, the children lived with the Mission Impossible star and staunch Scientologist in California while Kidman went back home to Australia.

In an interview with Who Magazine last year, Kidman spoke on her feelings about their affiliation with the church.

“They are adults,” she said. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Cruise currently resides in England, where she is working on a fashion career. Last year, People reported that she came out with the clothing line BKC, after Bella Kidman Cruise, as a tribute to both of her parents.