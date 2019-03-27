Kim Kardashian ‘Hasn’t Always Been A Fan Of Her Butt,’ Per ‘HL’, Has Views On Plastic Surgery

Kim Kardashian is known for two things – having a backside (and a backbone to match). With a voluptuous rear that she isn’t afraid to flaunt, Kim remains the “OG” of nude selfies and buttock-flaunting outfits. With over 132 million Instagram followers, Kim’s “rear view” is hardly unpopular.

Kim is reportedly “flattered” that “women want her body,” as Hollywood Life reports on March 26, 2019. A source exclusive to the media outlet states the KKW Beauty founder to be touched by women envying her body, but it equally reports a surprising angle.

“She hasn’t always been a fan of her butt and has struggled with feelings of insecurity and all the focus on her body parts. But the fact that so many women want to look like her definitely helps boost her confidence.”

The “Kardashian rear” has become nothing short of iconic. While former decades have seen women aim for model-like frames and a slender physique, 2019 has unleashed a new “body trend.” Kardashian-style curves are being seen on the likes of Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna, but neither women come without “butt implant” headlines.

Hollywood Life continues to report that Kim does not wish to encourage women to turn to cosmetic surgery to enhance their behinds.

“Kim knows that no amount of plastic surgery will help if you don’t love yourself first and foremost.”

The notion that Kim hasn’t “always been a fan” of her peachy behind may come as surprising to some. With an Instagram account that regularly sees Kim flaunting her rear in skimpy swimwear, the automatic assumption would be that Kim is happy with her body. It remains noteworthy here to take into consideration the “hasn’t always been” – clearly this woman’s confidence is higher than it was in the past.

Kim stands firm on the Brazilian butt lift surgery trend that is taking social media by storm. Thinking, as Hollywood Life reports, that women are best focusing on “healthy habits like working out,” Kim reportedly feels that going under the knife isn’t the solution.

With thong bikini pictures or straight-up nudes, Kim isn’t afraid to show her body. Likewise hands-on, is her approach to body shamers. Alongside her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim is regularly subject to social media trolling.

Despite the family’s current headline-making, Kim continues to make high-profile outings with her famous behind on show. Fans saw similar from Khloe Kardashian in the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson. Kim has always vehemently denied undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her curves.