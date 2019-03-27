Justin Bieber Is ‘Crazy’ About Hailey Baldwin, Couple Is ‘Determined To Stay Together’ Per ‘People’

After Justin Bieber took to Instagram to defend his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, a source spoke to People and revealed why Justin is publicly defending his wife and also that he is “crazy” about her.

“Justin is crazy about Hailey. He thinks she is the best wife,” the source explained.

On Tuesday, Justin took to Instagram to publicly defend his wife after some comments suggested he didn’t actually love Hailey, saying that he only married Hailey to “get back” at his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for many years in a highly publicized relationship. The couple ended their relationship for good in early 2018. Later that year, Justin and Hailey announced they were back together after having dated briefly in the past. They revealed in July 2018 that they were engaged and by September, the couple had wed in a quiet courthouse ceremony.

According to People, Justin acknowledged Selena in his social media post saying, “I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

The source continued, “One of the most important reasons why they got back together in the first place is because Hailey is a very stable person with no complicated issues.”

Justin is reportedly seeking treatment for some depression and anxiety that he has been dealing with. Although this is a hard time for the singer, his wife has been supportive of him through his struggles. The source explained that without Hailey, Justin Bieber may not have had “the strength” to seek help with his issues. That is why he is defending his wife publicly against the crazy comments.

The source explained that the couple is “working hard” on their relationship despite their young age.

“They are determined to stay together and to have the happiest marriage possible.”

While Justin and Hailey are doing great in their marriage, Justin is still working on some things in his life and doesn’t want fans to expect new music anytime soon. While he admitted in his Instagram post that music is “very important” to him, Justin is taking time to focus on himself and his family. However, just because he isn’t releasing new music at the moment, he did tell his fans that he will be back with a “kick a** album” soon.