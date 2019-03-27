Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA

Demi Lovato has been seen in L.A. after working up a sweat. According to Just Jared Jr, Lovato stopped by a juice bar for a green juice after her morning workout. In the photos they posted, it seems she’s ready to get herself back on track.

The “Sober” songstress was wearing a grey T-shirt with the words “Are You Unbreakable?” written across it. She wore this with black leggings and white sneakers. She appears to look healthy and her figure looks fuller and curvier.

Two days ago, Lovato shared a selfie of herself in a bathroom on Instagram. It was liked by over 3.8 million users and achieved over 61,800 comments.

Last year on July 24, Demi was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after emergency services were called to her home due to an opioid overdose.

Billboard reported the “Give Your Heart A Break” hitmaker’s response on Twitter to the rumors about her recovery.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise, people stop writing about my recovery because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME…I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” she expressed.

Demi’s debut acting job was in Barney & Friends in 2002. She played the main role of Angela for two years in Seasons 7 and 8. She rose to superstardom in 2008 after playing Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, a Disney Channel Original Movie. It was such a success that it achieved a sequel in 2010.

In 2009, she played Sonny Munroe in Disney Channel’s hit show Sonny With A Chance. It enjoyed two seasons and a total of 47 episodes.

Demi’s debut solo album, Don’t Forget, was released in 2008 and peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. Her sophomore record Here We Go Again debuted at No. 1 and remains her only album to top the charts in America. Since then she has released four more studio albums that entered the top five — Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me.

Last year, she embarked on a world tour named after her sixth studio album. It consisted of 43 shows across North America and Europe. The South American dates were canceled due to rehabilitation. The tour grossed in $21,404,796.