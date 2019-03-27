Florida Man Raped Neighbor, Offered To Do Yard Work As Payback

While the ever-popular Florida Man meme has always been good for a few laughs and chuckles, the long-running gag has popped up in a number of rather dark and serious incidents over the past few months.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Florida resident Cesar Sayoc recently pleaded guilty on charges of transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting federal officers. Last October, Sayoc mailed out sixteen packages containing pipe bombs to several outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, including former President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just last week, Keith Johnson (a resident of Milton, Florida) was arrested over an altercation over egg rolls (per The Inquisitr), while another Florida man, 25-year-old Richard Brown, used popular social media platform Instagram to prey on young teenage girls, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The Florida Man trend continues this week, with a rather bizarre case involving a sexual assault and an offer to do yard work.

As reported by Buzzfeed News, 20-year-old Timothy Walding was sentenced to 50 years in prison, after he raped his neighbor at gunpoint, and then offered to work on her yard in order to make up for his heinous crime.

As reported by Buzzfeed News, Walding broke into his neighbor’s house in Boynton Beach, Florida, two years ago. After illegally gaining entrance to the 35-year-old’s home, he entered her bedroom, concealing his identity with a mask. He proceeded to rape her at knifepoint.

Walding, who picked the house’s lock with a fish hook, explained that he “had to” break into the woman’s house.

“You really should deadbolt your door because I didn’t really want to do this but I had to do it,” he said, as detailed in court documents.

After assaulting the woman (whose identity has not been reported), Walding spoke to her and revealed that she knew who he was. After she deduced his identity, Walding removed his mask to confirm her suspicions. Court documents detail that Walding told his victim that “obviously it wasn’t a spontaneous thing and I had this plan.”

In addition, Timothy Walding told the woman that he was going to be joining the military and that she wouldn’t have to see him in the near future. He then offered to make things up to her by performing some handiwork or working on her yard. The woman turned down his offer.

After, he asked his victim to “shake hands so he knows she was not going to say anything to anyone about this.” She agreed, but when Walding left, hse immediately called law enforcement. Timothy Walding was arrested shortly after.