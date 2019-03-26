UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her World-Famous Derriere In Sultry Leather & Tassel ’80s Look

Arianny Celeste is making quite a name for herself on social media, frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram in order to make a serious fashion statement, showing off her body in the process. Having worked very hard to grow her sizable fan base to a rather impressive 3.1 million followers and counting, Arianny seemingly knows the secret to continued success — and it might have something to do with the provocative photos which she offers up.

In her latest Instagram share, the brunette bombshell is captured in a strikingly dramatic pose, a vintage leather jacket cast off from her shoulder to encircle her muscular back and both arms. Her signature raven locks are styled in a serious side part, cascading in loose waves to frame her beautiful face. Shooting a coy look at the camera — her pretty eyes framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly sculpted brows — Arianny parks her pink lips in a breathy expression.

The UFC ring girl’s full, perfectly pert derriere is also showcased in this 1980s-themed snap, clad in shiny silver fabric and fringed by long leather tassels. The throwback aesthetic is further emphasized by the choice of backdrop — a graffiti-laden wall bearing several tags and other figures.

In the caption of the photo, the American model kept it fairly short, simply asking her fans a question and punctuating it with a number of various emojis. Obviously preferring to let her body — and her sultry stare — speak for her, Arianny Celeste left it up to her fans to respond. And respond they did, showering over 6,000 likes and dozens of comments on the snapshot in a matter of minutes.

“Wow Arianny Celeste you look so beautiful,” one Instagram fan gushed, their comment trailed by a litany of heart emojis.

“I’m ready to lay in bed and eat pizza with you,” a second admirer confessed.

Arianny Celeste may not be too averse to the suggestion made by the latter commenter, having been spotted enjoying a bit of breakfast in bed recently, per The Inquisitr. The dark-haired entertainer was catching up on some much deserved rest after having worked a fight night in Nashville, Tennessee, the night before. There, she teamed up with fellow octagon girl Brittney Palmer to hype up the crowd.

The UFC ring girl’s most serious devotees always enjoy seeing candid — and revealing — slices of her life, and can’t wait to see what she might share with the world next.