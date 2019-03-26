Ayesha Curry Snaps A Photo With Her ‘Squad’ On Instagram

Ayesha Curry is celebrating her 30th birthday with her girls in tow.

The basketball wife took a girl’s trip to Italy for her big day and with her friends by her side. According to Curry’s Instagram page, the crew began their voyage on Monday and all sported grey “ACS30″ hoodies as they prepared to go on a private jet. The mom of three also has her own hashtag, #ACSporcotrenta, which she has used on several photos. In between galivanting through the country, Curry took time to take a photo with her 10 attendees on a flight of stairs. The photo was shared with Curry’s 6.2 million followers and received 43,000 likes and 142 comments.”

“THAT’S A BIG SQUAD,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous pic! @ayeshacurry,” another chimed.

Curry has been celebrating her “Dirty 30” since last weekend. According to Essence, her NBA hubby Stephen surprised the actress with a birthday bash on Saturday. The party included some of Curry’s celebrity friends, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Mia Wright. The festivities also included a performance from rapper HoodCelebrity. The author took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how “shooketh” she was and was grateful to her husband for his sweet gesture. She also reportedly thanked the championship winner on the dance floor by twerking as reggae music played. The footage from the night was posted on the Golden State Warriors’ Twitter page.

Ayesha thanked her husband, who she has been with since they were in college, on her Instagram page.

“Husband of the century right here. My heart is beyond full. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate last night. I can’t believe it,” she said. “Thank you My choochie, sher bear and TT and everyone else who made last night so perfect. What a beginning to the next chapter of my life! The story is just getting interesting.”

According to the Warriors’ community website the Golden State of Mind, Ayesha’s party was the reason Steph decided to sit Saturday night’s game after playing a reported 48 games since the season started. The article reports that the two-time MVP most likely needed to relax following the night’s activities. However, he will reportedly have his head back in the game before the Warriors prepare for the upcoming NBA finals.

“Steph is there for us every single game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “The way he moves and the energy he expands, it’s a great night to give him a night off on a back-to-back.”