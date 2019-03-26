Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Stuns In Black Lingerie For Latest Sizzling Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale is a big fan of the warmer weather, and made sure her fans on Instagram knew that with a steamy new snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The Victoria’s Secret model stunned in a barely-there set of black lingerie for her latest social media photo shared on Tuesday, March 26. The 23-year-old left very little to the imagination in the matching lace undergarments that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Kelly sizzled in a sheer, long-line bra that showed serious skin and flaunted an ample amount of the model’s cleavage, while also putting her flat midsection and washboard abs full on display.

Meanwhile, the matching high rise cutout panties of the outfit did way more showing than covering up, and accentuated the stunner’s trim waist thanks to the waistband that sat high on Kelly’s hips. The model also touted her long, lean legs as she laid on her side in front of a gorgeous yellow and orange sunset with a tall palm tree behind her to add another tropical element to the paradise-like scene.

The Australian-Indian beauty added a bit of bling to her barely-there look with a dainty gold chain necklace, and wore her dark tresses down in loose messy waves that appeared to be wet, possibly a sign that the Victoria’s Secret model had just taken a dip in the luxurious pool that was behind her. The brunette bombshell also opted to go makeup free for the risque snap, highlighting her flawless natural beauty for her impressive 1.1 million-person following.

Kelly’s fans went wild for the most recent addition to her steamy Instagram feed which, at the time of this writing, has accrued nearly 10,000 likes after just an hour of going live on the platform. Dozens of followers also added comments to the post, with many complimenting her on the jaw-dropping display she put on in her sexy, skimpy ensemble.

Judging by the caption of the photo expressing Kelly’s wish to return to the warmer weather, the snap was likely from her recent trip to Indonesia, where the bombshell spent almost two weeks soaking up the sun in Bali. Now, the model has returned to the cold temperatures in New York City, but not for long. According to a few recent posts to her Instagram Stories, Kelly is getting ready to jet off on yet another lavish trip, though she has not yet divulged to her fans where exactly she is going, and whether it’s for work or for pleasure.