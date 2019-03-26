Lily Allen Goes Back To Black In Stunning Instagram Photo

It seems Lily Allen has gone back to black hair in her stunning new Instagram photo.

The “Who’d Have Known” singer has recently been sporting lighter colored hair like pink and blonde but she’s recently changed it up with a dark black long wig which is reminiscent of her early days.

In the photo, Allen is wearing a colorful stripey outfit and a headband that appears to say “Jesus” in sparkly jeweled letters. Within six hours of posting, it has been liked by over 130,000 users.

Lily is very active on her Instagram account, however, she doesn’t run her Twitter account anymore.

The Inquisitr recently reported that she gave her password to her team and deleted the app on her phone after she realized that she spent five hours a day on the app.

“I don’t do my Twitter anymore. It’s run by other people, I’m not really putting myself in a position where I see too much of that stuff,” she told Metro.

“We have a WhatsApp group and if I want to say something out of the blue, they put it up for me.”

“I’m older and wiser, but if I was 19 again and having to see some of the things people write on there, I don’t know how I’d cope,” Lily expressed.

Despite not using Twitter herself anymore, Allen still has over 5.5 million followers.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

She embarked on a world tour that recently finished in Australia. The tour also went across Europe and North America.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014 which peaked at No. 7.

On Instagram, Allen has over 1.1 million followers.