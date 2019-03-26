Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Booty In Red Thong Bikini On Instagram While Sitting On Photographer’s Shoulders

Candice Swanepoel is the perfect model to show off the swimwear collection of the brand, Tropic of C, of which she is the CEO and creative director. The South African beauty often takes to the brand’s Instagram page to promote its pieces — as well as her own, which is what she did on Tuesday.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media popular to share a couple of snapshots featuring herself in bikinis, including one in which she is rocking a fiery red thong that puts her booty on full display. In this particular shot, the 30-year-old model is sitting on the shoulders of her friend and professional photographer Eduardo Bravin as he trods along the shallow waters of a paradisiacal beach.

Swanepoel is rocking a string bikini bottom that sits high on her hips, highlighting her perfect figure. She teamed it with with a matching red top that is partially hidden by the way she is posing but shows a few strings that tie on her back. Swanepoel is wearing her blonde hair up in a top knot that makes her look casual yet sophisticated. The model is flashing a big, bright smile as she looks over her shoulder at the camera, indicating she is thoroughly enjoying her ride on Bravin’s shoulders.

While Swanepoel didn’t indicate where she and Bravin posed for the shot, the photographed added geotags in some of his recent Instagram posts that feature the model, suggesting that the pair are enjoying some sun-filled days in Tulum, Mexico.

The photo, which Swanepoel shared with her impressive 13 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 134,000 likes and over 340 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Angel flocked to the comments section to praise Swanepoel’s beauty and share their overall admiration for her.

“This is pure beauty,” one user wrote.

“Forever and always queen,” another one chimed in.

As Fashionista shared last year, Swanepoel launched Tropic of C in early 2018. The collection features an edited selection of classic silhouettes in a variety of muted and neutral colors, the report detailed, adding that its pieces are meant to be worn with or without items of clothing, like high-waisted jeans or maxi skirts.

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment,” Swanepoel said, as per the report. “It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”