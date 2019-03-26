Christina El Moussa Reveals To Fans That Her First Trimester Of Pregnancy Was ‘Brutal’

Like many other women, Christina El Moussa says that she had a very rough time in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Earlier today, the Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself as a well as a lengthy post that explained her first trimester troubles. In the solo shot, El Moussa stands against a wooden door as she holds her hand just over her growing belly. The mother of two looks casual in a pair of black leggings as well as a tight-fitting grey workout top.

On the bottom, she goes barefoot and on top, she wears her long, blonde locks slightly curled. To go along with the image, El Moussa wrote a long post that explains to fans the tough first few weeks of pregnancy that she endured.

“Now that I can talk about… The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal.”

Christina goes on to say that she is going to try and enjoy her second trimester as much as she can while it’s here. To end the post, she thanks her husband, Ant Anstead, for all of his support, especially seeing as though the couple just got married. Now, she is officially 15 weeks pregnant and she says that they found out about the pregnancy just after their honeymoon.

So far, the photo has earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 85,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments. Some fans chimed in on the post to gush over how amazing Christina looks while countless others told her to hang in there and congratulated her on the good news. Of course, a few other fans took to the post to share their own pregnancy stories.

“Both of my pregnancies were awful well into the 2nd trimester! And with my second son, I had pneumonia at 26 weeks. Not fun,” one follower wrote.

“Very exciting! Congrats to you both!”

“Congrats! My wife is 17 weeks right now. Her due date is also in September,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared back in December, Christina and Ant, who is the host of Velocity network’s Wheeler Dealers, tied the knot in a surprise “Winter Wonderland” ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. From the get-go, everything was top secret and even guests who were invited didn’t realize that they would be attending a wedding until they actually got there.

The couple had only been dating since October of 2017 before taking the plunge and tying the knot.