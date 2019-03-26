‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Thong-Clad Booty On Instagram

Haley Kalil has been on top of her Instagram game lately. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a barely-there thong by Victoria’s Secret, putting her booty front and center.

In the photo in question, the former Miss Minnesota — who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil — is posing with her back to the camera while wearing the white thong featuring horizontal gray stripes. The underwear is sitting low on her hips, helping draw attention to her booty and small waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. She teamed it with a simple white T-shirt that is lifted up, exposing her incredibly toned abs.

Completing her casual look, the 26-year-old model has on a retro-looking pair of shades that match the overall colors of the photo. Kalil is looking at the camera from over her shoulder with her lips parted in a seductive way as she goes through a rack of vintage-looking clothes that is positioned on her left.

Kalil is wearing her red hair swept to the side in a dramatic movement and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back. The model is wearing neutral colors on her face, giving her a more natural look.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 228,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,700 likes and over 50 comments within one hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and engage with her caption. In their guessing of where she might be going later this month, users suggested a myriad of options, from Bali and Tahiti to Australia and even Houston, Texas.

“Breathtaking Haley just gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Such a babe,” another one chimed in.

Earlier this year, Kalil jetted off to Kenya to shoot her upcoming spread, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out. The photo shoot marked Kalil’s first ever as a professional model, the report continued.

“I honestly cannot believe I am leaving to shoot my rookie spread for the one and only Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she told the publication. “The past two years have been incredibly life changing and I owe it all to the SI Swimsuit team… This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model.”