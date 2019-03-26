Wendy Williams Reportedly Hospitalized For Alcohol Abuse Amid Husband’s Mistress Having A Baby

Wendy Williams has reportedly relapsed following her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged affair.

Page Six reports that the talk show host left her sober facility on Monday and was “devastated.” She was found intoxicated by her team on Monday hours before she checked into a sober living facility. Williams, 54, was then reportedly given an IV bag filled with vitamins and minerals in an attempt to sober the star up. After being treated, Williams was returned back to the sober facility she currently resides in to make it in time for her show’s taping on Tuesday.

The news of Williams’ alleged relapse comes one week after she admitted on her show during the Ask Wendy segment that she is currently living in a sober house after battling an addiction to cocaine. She also promoted the foundation that she and her husband Kevin Hunter founded for individuals who struggle with addiction, per Us Weekly.

“I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” Williams said of her sobriety.

The former radio personality is also reportedly facing marital problems with her husband Kevin Hunter. The Inquisitr previously reported that Hunter is reportedly a new father to a baby with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. While Hunter hasn’t confirmed the affair or that he was expecting a baby with Hudson, Williams was seen leaving her sober facility on Monday without her wedding ring. However, she was spotted with the ring on during the taping of Wendy Williams Show.

According to Page Six, it is “widely believed” that Hunter is the father of Hudson’s child, who she reportedly gave birth to in Philadelphia. He and Williams have been together for 20 years and share a son, Kevin Jr., 19. Though Williams has described her husband as her “best friend” and “lover,” she also said her marriage has seen “ebbs and flows,” per E! News. However, Page Six reports that the latest scandal has made Williams even more fragile.

“Wendy is not in a good way, everyone is so concerned for her,” a source told Page Six.

“The sad thing is that she’s been working so hard to stay sober and she’s been so honest in her struggles with all her fans, and this just tipped her over the edge.”But the fact she still came to the set just shows how strong she’s trying to be.”

Williams is reportedly continuing to tape her show despite her alleged relapse.