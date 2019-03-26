The Rock Gives Pre-Game Pep Talk To A Group Of High School Kids & They Won In A Blowout Victory

On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video clip he took of a group of high school baseball players recognizing his truck, and calling him out while traveling alongside him. Now, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor has returned to Instagram to reveal that the baseball team was victorious in a blowout game, taking home the win with a score of 23-1.

In Monday’s video, the group of young men dangled out the window of the bus they were traveling in and yelled in excitement when recognizing the actor. Johnson revealed that he keeps his windows tinted so that he can maintain a little privacy, but when the sun hits the windshield just right, passersby are able to see right into the cab of the truck.

Johnson rolled down the window and asked where the group was heading, and they shouted in unison that they were off to a baseball game.

“You gonna kick a**?” Johnson shouted, which was met with screams of shrill excitement, and a resounding “yea” from the teammates.

When updating his 136 million followers today on the happenings of the baseball team in question, he reposted a video from the view of the young men on the bus, which showed Johnson shouting at the squad and giving them his quick pep talk.

“For the most part, my life is insane & relentless, but when I’m caught in a surprise moment like this it makes me happy and warms my cold black heart. I posted a vid a few days ago of me pulling up alongside a bus of hyped high school baseball players who recognized me in my truck…The players went online and thanked me for this “pre-game pep talk” and then went out and beat the other team 23-1,” Johnson shared.

The Baywatch actor also sent the boys a message, telling them to take into consideration his truck — which was caked in mud — as a sign that Johnson doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him, and neither should the guys on the team. He told them to keep working hard, to focus on their goals, and it would pay off for the rest of their lives.

For The Rock, rising from wrestler to one of the biggest names in the Hollywood arena is proof pure of his hard work and dedication to his craft. After a short stint as a semi-professional football player in Canada, he became one of the most recognizable faces in the world of wrestling before becoming a box-office superhero, staring in high-grossing films such as Fast Five, and as the voice of Maui in Moana.