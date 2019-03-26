Rob Kardashian ‘Relieved’ He No Longer Has To Pay Blac Chyna $20,000 A Month In Child Support

They named their daughter Dream, but life has been anything but one for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. On March 25, 2019, Radar Online reported the judge ruling that relieves Rob from paying child support to his former fiancé.

“Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20k a month.”

E! News now reports that the younger brother to Kim Kardashian is “relieved.” A bitter custody battle has seen this former couple make major headlines. In November 2018, it was E! News‘ report that Rob “could no longer afford” to maintain the $20,000-a-month child support for Dream. The news came as Rob’s former monthly income of $100,000 was said to have dropped to $10,000. As of March 26 though, the update comes with more emotional relief than dizzying figures, as an insider told the media outlet.

“Rob is really relieved about this whole situation. He just wants what is best for Dream.”

Blac Chyna has never concealed being a handful. This model and influencer is as brazen with her eye-popping outfits as she is with her on-screen arguments – viewers of the now-axed Rob & Chyna show are likely more than aware.

The “relief” seems fitting given that Rob appears particularly sensitive, as viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians likely know. Lower-profile than his famous sisters, Rob nonetheless appears on the show, but his demeanor is mostly timid and reserved. Rob recently updated his Instagram with a “throwback” photo to his younger self with Kim Kardashian.

As reported by the Inquistr on March 25, the court ruling between Rob and Chyna will see “neither” parent paying child support. The agreement appears to be that Dream’s upkeep will be funded by whichever parent she is with. This “compromise” is said to be “in the interest” of Dream.

March 2019 has already seen Chyna throw out statements regarding child support for both of her baby daddies – the model also shares a child with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. As Hollywood Life reports, Chyna doesn’t hold back.

“Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It’s only negative sh*t with Chyna, Angela White.”

Despite her outlandish statements, Chyna appears to have extended an olive branch to Rob. Earlier this month, she posted a birthday Instagram message to her ex as he celebrated turning 32.

Dream joins the Kardashian-Jenner clan of babies with somewhat-unconventional names.