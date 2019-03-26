Cardi B Addresses Comments She Made About Drugging and Seducing Men

The rapper said that while she didn't do anything illegal, she has "a past that I can't change."

Cardi B took to Instagram Tuesday to address comments she made in a video about how she would seduce men, drug and rob them before she was famous, reports Buzzfeed News.

In the recording, Cardi B explained that during her past as a stripper, she would make men believe she would sleep with them, before drugging and stealing from them.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel,'” she said. “That’s what I used to do.”

The Instagram Live video also showed her angrily saying, “Nothing was motherf**king handed to me,” in response to some telling her she did not work for her success.

Cardi B’s comments received blowback online from some who felt she was thoughtlessly endorsing criminal behavior.

#SurvivingCardiB also trended online as a reference to the #SurvivingRKelly hashtag that emerged following the airing of a provocative Lifetime documentary about the singer’s alleged crimes against underage girls and women.

The rapper was initially nonchalant in the face of the criticism as her responses on Twitter were defiant without directly referencing the incident.

On Sunday, underneath a video meme, she triumphantly tweeted, When they try to cancel me on Twitter and Instagram,” and made another bold post the next day.

IM THAT BITCH THEY LOVE TO HATE,IM THAT BITCH THEY HATE TO LOVE ❤️ ????and I love it ???????????? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

By Tuesday the performer’s stance appeared to have changed with a sizable post clarifying the things said in the video.

Cardi B explained that the recording was three years old, and while rappers often glorify negative behavior, that was not something she wanted to do in her music.

“I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth, I always own my s**t,” she wrote. “I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.” “I was blessed to have been able to rise from that, but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.”

She added that the men referenced in the video were people that she dated and “willing and aware” participants.

“I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

Cardi B also wrote in a caption, “All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been open about her past as a stripper. Entertainment Tonight reported that she began working in the profession to escape poverty and domestic abuse.

Cardi B will soon appear on the big screen with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, a movie about a group of street-wise strippers that slated for release next year.