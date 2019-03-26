‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Raine Michaels Goes Braless Under Sheer Top In Racy Boomerang

This year will mark Raine Michaels’ debut starring in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and fans of the magazine just got a treat of what’s to come via Instagram. On Tuesday, the issue took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering Boomerang featuring the young model, which is bound to keep users’ interest piqued.

In the clip in question, the 18-year-old model — who is the daughter of former Poison frontman Bret Michaels — is donning a skimpy string bikini bottom that sits low on Raine’s hips, helping accentuate her hourglass physique — particularly her derriere. She teamed the blue thong with a sheer beige crop top that shows the model is not wearing a bra or bikini top underneath. The long-sleeved top ties at the front, stopping right below the sternum, which highlights the model’s busty figure.

The Boomerang shows Raine moving her torso slightly as she turns away from the camera, giving the onlooker a full glimpse of her upper body. She is posing with her left leg propped forward, in a pose that showcases her curvy physique. Raine is looking over her shoulder at the camera with a side smile in a seductive way.

She is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down, as its natural waves cascade over her shoulders onto her chest and back. She is wearing a little eyeshadow and mascara, while bronzer accentuates her cheekbones and helps frame her face.

As the geotag included with the post indicates, Raine posed for the Boomerang while in the Bahamas, more specifically at the Cove Atlantis, a luxury resort. The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed about 30,000 times within an hour of having been posted, garnering more than 4,300 likes and over 50 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Raine’s beauty and wish her good luck on the upcoming announcement of winner of the SI Swimsuit Model Search.

“I hope you win the swim search! You got my vote,” one user wrote.

“Wow you look gorgeous!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reported back in January, Raine is one of the six finalists selected to participate in the competition. She is one of the more 10,000 women who sent Instagram videos and had in-person interviews to make it to the Bahamas, as the report pointed out.

“Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old,” Michaels told Fox News. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine.