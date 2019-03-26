Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Elizabeth Is Worried And Reaching Out

The latest General Hospital spoilers indicate that Wednesday’s episode will be filled with juicy stuff for viewers. There is more with Dante and his return to Port Charles as well as with the Shiloh and Jason conflict, but teasers reveal that fans will get some scenes with Elizabeth and Franco too.

While Liz and Franco may still be feeling the aftershocks of what they went through thanks to Ryan, it looks like they will turn their attention to other matters. The sneak peek at the end of Tuesday’s episode showed the two talking and it looks as if there may be new worries about Aiden brewing.

Viewers haven’t heard or seen much about Aiden’s troubles at school for a while, but that doesn’t mean it’s all smooth-sailing for him. The preview clip shows Elizabeth and Franco talking and she looks concerned as he mentions that they both know what something means.

That phrase doesn’t pinpoint that this will be about Aiden for certain, but General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps signal that it might be connected. Elizabeth will call Willow for some reason and this might actually lead to more worry than reassurance.

As viewers have seen, Willow is terrified to be in the same town as Shiloh. Chase has sworn he’ll protect her, but she remains afraid. General Hospital spoilers indicate that the two will have another discussion about this during Wednesday’s show, and it may be that Liz becomes concerned when she hears of the teacher’s determination to leave her job and Port Charles behind.

???? Please help us wish Jason David (aka Aiden Webber) a very #HappyBirthday! ???? #GH55 pic.twitter.com/91F4QdPl9X — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 26, 2019

If Liz and Franco do learn that Willow plans to leave Aiden’s classroom, they will probably worry that the progress they’ve made has been lost. Willow has been diligent in trying to help Aiden and keep Charlotte from carrying things too far with the bullying and a new teacher will need some time to get settled.

Whatever it is that has Liz and Franco worried, General Hospital spoilers share that they may soon feel better about the situation. Elizabeth will be reassured during Thursday’s show, but if this is related to Aiden, there may still be more conflict on the horizon.

What is Willow so afraid of? Click to watch today's tense, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/tPI8g7BKDA #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 22, 2019

Soap Central indicates that this week Valentin will track down Lulu and viewers will see Nina sharing an intense conversation with someone. Considering how the last conversation went between Willow, Nina, and Valentin, it seems likely that these General Hospital spoilers are all connected.

It looks like Willow will end up staying in Port Charles, which should be good news for Aiden. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still additional issues there to be resolved. Not only that, but many fans are convinced that Willow will turn out to be Nina’s biological daughter and that’ll create a lot of chaos whenever it’s revealed.

Will Elizabeth and Franco get a chance to be happy as a newly-married couple before facing new, significant obstacles? Can Willow keep things under control in her classroom while also dealing with this Shiloh situation? General Hospital spoilers indicate that there are intriguing twists and turns ahead with these characters and fans are anxious to see what comes next.