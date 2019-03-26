Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Baldwin May Want To Have Kids Soon, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Justin and Hailey Bieber are discussing the possibility of children in the not-so-distant future. A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Justin has always imagined himself as a “young father,” taking after his parents’ young age when they had children. Likewise, Hailey admitted after she and the singer tied the knot last fall that kids are certainly in the cards. According to the source, the couple is now waiting for the right time.

“[Justin’s] parents were young when they had him,” the source explained, noting that Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were 18 years old when they had Justin. “He’s always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship.”

Now that Justin and Hailey are married and settling down, the source said that they are talking about adding little ones to the family. It may not be right away, but they are hoping the time comes soon.

“Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state,” the source said. “The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon.”

Justin has been open about his recent struggle with depression. On Monday, the 25-year-old “Sorry” singer revealed via Instagram that he will be taking a break from music to focus on mental health, according to Fox News. Justin shared a photo of himself posing in a white sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line and explained his musical hiatus in the caption.

The pop star said that he toured throughout his teen years and early 20’s, but wasn’t happy for much of his journey.

“As you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he wrote, adding that he knows fans pay tons of money for an “energetic concert.

He continued on to say that he is focused on “repairing” some “deep rooted issues” in his life. While music is important to him, he must put his family and his health first.

In February, it was reported that Justin is seeking treatment for his depression.

He recently defended against a claim on social media that he only married Hailey to get revenge on his ex, singer Selena Gomez. Bieber fired back in an Instagram comment that he loves Gomez, but Hailey is and always will be “his bride,” People reported.