Selena Gomez Wants Nothing To Do With Justin Bieber & Is Keeping Her Distance, Per ‘Radar Online’

Justin Bieber recently clapped back at a fan who insinuated that his marriage to Hailey Baldwin was just the singer’s way of getting back at his ex, Selena Gomez. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Bieber hopped in the comments section of one of his own posts to let the troll have a piece of his mind, and while defending his marriage to Baldwin, Bieber revealed that while he still has feelings for his former flame, his wife is the love of his life.

“She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife,” Bieber said.

Now, as Radar Online has shared, though Gomez likely found Bieber’s message heartwarming, she has vowed to keep her distance from the young, sometimes troubled man. The “Sorry” singer has been making headlines as of late, opening up about his struggles with mental health, and has recently sought treatment for depression. He’s even called on fans to pray for him as he muddles through what he feels is a difficult point in his life and career.

Gomez has had some struggles herself as of late, and back in December, the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum returned from her second stint in treatment to help her better cope with her own depression and anxiety, as E! News shared. Since her return home, she has been focused on getting her mental and physical health back on track, and that means keeping a distance from her ex-boyfriend and his new bride.

“She wants nothing to do with either of them and doesn’t understand why he needed to bring her up. She is avoiding him and Hailey at all costs and her family and friends are making sure of this,” a source shared with Radar.

The insider further added that Gomez has “shut that door” and no longer wants to get wrapped up in Bieber, or any of his drama — and that Gomez is in a good place these days due in part to her keeping that distance.

Additionally, though Bieber’s friends and family not only have concerns over his mental well-being and his ongoing struggles with depression, they’re also worried over the fact that he and Baldwin — who married after a brief courtship — didn’t sign a prenup. Gomez can’t be bothered about that scenario, either, and the insider revealed that Gomez feels as though the situation is out of her hands and that Baldwin needs to handle whatever it is that Bieber may be going through now that she is his wife.

“Selena has her own life to worry about and he is not her concern. That is all on his wife Hailey now. She took that oath when she vowed to be there for him in sickness and in health,” the source added.