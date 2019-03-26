Scott Disick Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Penelope In Pink Cowboy Boots: ‘My Little Dumpling’

Scott Disick sure is one proud papa.

The father of three regularly takes to his Instagram account to share photos of his kiddos and beam over how much he loves them. Today was certainly no exception as the 35-year-old took to his highly-followed Instagram account to share an adorable new photo of his only daughter — Penelope.

In the photo, the 6-year-old lays on her pink comforter and fuzzy pink pillows as she wears a huge smile on her face. The youngster is rocking a white and black dress with sequins on top as well as a pair of pink cowboy boots and looks as cute as can be. The photo has already earned Scott a ton of attention with over 33,o00 likes in addition to 100 plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to gush over how adorable Penelope is, countless other fans took to the post to share how much she looks like her famous folks.

“Oh she’s a doll,” one follower wrote.

“She looks so comfortable! She is adorable.”

“She is your twin,” one more chimed in.

And the photo comes just days after Disick was photographed on a romantic getaway with girlfriend Sofia Richie. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the couple rented a home in Santa Barbara, California for the weekend and were spotted on the porch, soaking up some rays together.

In the images, Sofia was seen sporting barely-there light blue bikini that showed off her amazing abs and legs. Disick was a little more clothed in a pair of green pants along with a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of shades. Both parties shared a few photos to their Instagram stories and for lunch, the two appear to have dined on salads, french fries, and smoothies.

Late last year, rumors swirled that there was tension between Richie and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian but the trio seemed to squash those rumors after vacationing together with Disick and Kardashian’s three children.

“At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in,” a source dished to The Hollywood Life earlier this month. “Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family.”

Now, the pair seem to be very comfortable with one another and Disick’s family dynamic but the only thing that still has people talking is their 15 year age difference.