Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Recreate Iconic ‘Titanic’ Scene In Hilarious New Cooking Show Promo

The lifestyle guru and the rapper parody a famous moment from the 1997 Oscar-winning film.

Snoop Dogg isn’t flying, but he is frying. The rapper and his partner in crime, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, released a hilarious new promo for VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, and it features a parody of one of the most iconic scenes from the 1997 blockbuster movie, Titanic.

In the promo, which you can see below, Celine Dion’s famous Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On,” plays in the background as Snoop greets his pal Martha in her splendid kitchen.

But in a twist to the Oscar-winning film’s famous “I’m flying” scene, Snoop Dogg plays Kate Winslet’s Rose and Martha Stewart takes on the role of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack as she puts her arms around him from behind. The “Gin and Juice” rapper then tells Martha, “I’m frying!” as he eyes two baskets of sizzling French fries in Stewart’s deep fryer.

Luckily, the rapper stops short of recreating DiCaprio’s famous line, “I’m the king of the world,” which is probably for the best as he may have to change it to “Burger King of the world” or something like that.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s onscreen “romance” has been playing out for years as they’ve proved to be one of the most endearing odd couples on TV. Back in 2016, Variety revealed plans for Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party, which would feature Stewart and Snoop hosting a weekly dinner party for celebrity guests. According to E! News, the show was pitched as “a half-baked evening of cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits.”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg recreate iconic ‘Titanic’ scene https://t.co/EvZQlbeKNp pic.twitter.com/aea2GnK1bz — Page Six (@PageSix) March 26, 2019

Before teaming up for their joint TV show, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were partners for the celebrity edition of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid, where a hilarious practice round centered on their passions of cannabis and home furnishings.

In addition, the rapper appeared on Stewart’s Martha Stewart Living talk show several times, most notably for a Christmas cookies segment that had them baking green brownies, sans Snoop’s favorite secret ingredient. Stewart later revealed that the brownie-making episode with Snoop was one of the highest rated episodes of her Martha Stewart Living talk show ever and that she has used his recipe ever since.

Fast forward a few years and dynamic duo’s Emmy-nominated Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge series will return for a series of 10 battle-themed specials which will include guests the Jonas Brothers, Matthew McConaughey, Method Man, and Tiffany Haddish, according to Page Six. Isla Fisher serves as judge on the reality show.

You can see the Titanic-themed promo for Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge below.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge premieres April 3 on VH1.