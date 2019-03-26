Fans Think A ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot Is Happening And This Is Why

Yes, you read correctly. Fans of the Disney Channel hit show, Hannah Montana, think it might be getting a reboot. On Instagram, an account has been made for the show which Disney has trademarked therefore something fishy is going on.

The account is currently empty with no posts or profile photo, but the bio has “HM” written.

According to Pop Buzz, Miley Cyrus, who played the lead character followed the account which hyped a lot of fans up.

Fans aren’t wrong to think there might be a reboot since That’s So Raven got one a couple of years ago, named Raven’s Home.

Cyrus also tweeted the other day celebrating the 13th anniversary of the first ever Hannah Montana episode, therefore, it’s on her mind. The post was met with thousands of interactions.

A Hannah Montana reunion isn’t going to stop Miley from releasing a new album as she plans to release new music in the summer. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that the album is a mix of genres.

“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” the “Party In The U.S.A.” songstress expressed.

“You know, in the same way, I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.”

Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success, came a movie which was a box office number one making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.” Over the past 10 years, Miley has achieved many platinum singles around the world, but her first number one in her home country, the U.S., was “Wrecking Ball,” released in 2013.

Three of the Hannah Montana soundtrack albums topped the U.S. charts — Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana 2, and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Miley’s Instagram page boasts a huge 89.6 million followers. Most of her posts achieve over 1 million likes and are commented on by thousands. On Twitter, she has 41.8 million followers.