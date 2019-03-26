Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless Under Dripping Wet Sheer Dress For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Despite being drenched in water, social media sensation Tammy Hembrow certainly heated things up with her most recent Instagram upload that sent fans into a frenzy.

The steamy snap was shared on Tuesday, March 26, and definitely did not disappoint the blonde bombshell’s impressive 9.3 million person following. Tammy posed with her hands high above her head, appearing to have just emerged from the body of water that was barely visible in the background of the sultry snap.

The 24-year-old sizzled in a sheer leopard print dress that became completely transparent thanks to Tammy’s dip in the water, revealing that the model opted to forego wearing both a bra and panties underneath the skimpy number. The model’s bare chest was completely exposed underneath the thing fabric that created her barely-there ensemble, which clung to her curvy booty and flat midsection to highlight her hourglass figure. The open-back design of the risque dress provided for an even more revealing look, and showed off the large, colorful tattoo of what appeared to be two roses on the side of her back.

Tammy wore her long, blonde hair down in messy waves, which were slicked back against her head due to her time in the water. She tucked her tresses behind her ear to expose the delicate stud earrings she sported for the snap, and gave the camera a sultry look over her shoulder to show off that her glamorous makeup look consisting of a thick coating of mascara and shimmering highlighter had stayed intact.

Fans of the Instagram stunner went wild for the steamy new addition to her feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 127,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the Australian beauty with compliments for the dripping wet snap.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote, while another said that was “gorgeous.”

“You’re giving me wild thoughts!! My gawdddd,” wrote a third.

Tammy’s latest Instagram upload follows up another one from yesterday in which she flaunted her flawless figure in a new piece from her Saski Collection clothing line. The 24-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a dark grey hooded crop top that put her trim waist and washboard abs fully on display, also highlighting her voluptuous derriere and incredibly toned thighs again in a pair of matching grey high-waisted leggings that hugged her curves perfectly.